Everett, WA
2229 Colby Ave
Last updated July 5 2020 at 7:04 AM

2229 Colby Ave

2229 Colby Avenue · (425) 610-8289
Location

2229 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Bayside

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful luxury 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom top floor apartment in the heart of Everett. Complete with vaulted ceilings in main living space, stainless appliances with whisper quite dishwashers, chefs kitchens with extra storage, pantry, and quartz counter tops throughout. Bedroom complete with walk in closet with custom built ins. Washer and Dryer in unit. Pet friendly upon approval(max 2). Storage unit available upon request.

Rent: $1,750/month
Security Deposit: $750
Pet rent: $25/month per pet

Please submit the form on this page or contact Highridge Apartment Homes at 425-610-8289 to schedule a viewing.
This property is family owned and operated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Colby Ave have any available units?
2229 Colby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 Colby Ave have?
Some of 2229 Colby Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Colby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Colby Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Colby Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229 Colby Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2229 Colby Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2229 Colby Ave offers parking.
Does 2229 Colby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2229 Colby Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Colby Ave have a pool?
No, 2229 Colby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2229 Colby Ave have accessible units?
No, 2229 Colby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Colby Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 Colby Ave has units with dishwashers.
