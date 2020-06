Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Silver Lake Condo - This well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is nestled on the third floor of the desirable Shoreside community which is conveniently located close to Silver Lake. Inside you will find great function of the open living and dining rooms. The kitchen is spacious and features lots of cabinet space and a bar counter. The master bedroom has ample space and is matched with a 3/4 bath. The balcony looks out to a groomed lawn and is functional for entertaining. Two parking spots #46 and #50.

Very clean unit w/ new floors in living room, kitchen and baths. Very quiet building.



No Pets Allowed



