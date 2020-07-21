Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1506 Grand Avenue Available 08/12/19 Amazing 4 bd/2 bth Home W/ Waterfront Views Available 8/12/19 - This stunning and fully upgraded Grand Ave 4 bed 2 bath home is full of upgrades. On the main level you will find the open and spacious living room, dining room, upgraded kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Upstairs is the master suite complete with walk in closet, master bathroom and French doors leading to one of the decks overlooking the Everett waterfront. The basement offers a 4th bedroom or huge bonus room with access to the backyard. This home also offers a 3rd floor with crows nest and deck overlook the waterfront. This home is one of a kind and throughout you will find upgrades and quality finishes that will not disappoint.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf



Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE4510989)