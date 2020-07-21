All apartments in Everett
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

1506 Grand Avenue

1506 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Grand Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Northwest Everett

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1506 Grand Avenue Available 08/12/19 Amazing 4 bd/2 bth Home W/ Waterfront Views Available 8/12/19 - This stunning and fully upgraded Grand Ave 4 bed 2 bath home is full of upgrades. On the main level you will find the open and spacious living room, dining room, upgraded kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Upstairs is the master suite complete with walk in closet, master bathroom and French doors leading to one of the decks overlooking the Everett waterfront. The basement offers a 4th bedroom or huge bonus room with access to the backyard. This home also offers a 3rd floor with crows nest and deck overlook the waterfront. This home is one of a kind and throughout you will find upgrades and quality finishes that will not disappoint.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE4510989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Grand Avenue have any available units?
1506 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1506 Grand Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1506 Grand Avenue offer parking?
No, 1506 Grand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1506 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1506 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1506 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
