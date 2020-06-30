11201 3rd Ave SE Unit B-1 - Woodside Condo Everett

Amenities

Remodeled Two Bedroom Condo Near Silver Lake - Fully remodeled two bedroom condominium at the Woodside Condominiums near Silver Lake. The unit was recently fully remodeled including granite counters, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, carpet and washer and dryer and canned lighting in the living room. The master bedroom has a walkthrough closet. Must see deck off the kitchen. Huge private deck that has extra storage The unit includes a covered parking space below the deck.



Call or text Paul Hanken with North By North West Realty to establish a viewing. 206 557 0100



Move In Cost Are As Follows:

1600.00 monthly rent with 12 month lease

1600.00 Refundable Security Deposit

47.00 App fee per applicant 18yrs of age or older



Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



No Pets Allowed



