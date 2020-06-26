10521 19th PL W

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Everett Home -

Great layout in this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home. Open kitchen/ dining area/ family room. This home features 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs, deck off the dining area and 3 full bathrooms. This home is conveniently located near the Everett Mall, Boeing, I-5 and the 405. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE4943909)