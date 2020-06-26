All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 10521 19th PL W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
10521 19th PL W
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

10521 19th PL W

10521 19th Place West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Holly
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10521 19th Place West, Everett, WA 98204
Holly

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Everett Home -
Great layout in this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home. Open kitchen/ dining area/ family room. This home features 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs, deck off the dining area and 3 full bathrooms. This home is conveniently located near the Everett Mall, Boeing, I-5 and the 405. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4943909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10521 19th PL W have any available units?
10521 19th PL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 10521 19th PL W currently offering any rent specials?
10521 19th PL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10521 19th PL W pet-friendly?
No, 10521 19th PL W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 10521 19th PL W offer parking?
No, 10521 19th PL W does not offer parking.
Does 10521 19th PL W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10521 19th PL W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10521 19th PL W have a pool?
No, 10521 19th PL W does not have a pool.
Does 10521 19th PL W have accessible units?
No, 10521 19th PL W does not have accessible units.
Does 10521 19th PL W have units with dishwashers?
No, 10521 19th PL W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10521 19th PL W have units with air conditioning?
No, 10521 19th PL W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Woodhaven
4632 Fowler Ave
Everett, WA 98203
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Lakeside Apartments
747 75th St SE
Everett, WA 98203
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College