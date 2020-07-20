10306 Holly Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

- Beautiful 2012 home on a acre lot. This home has a master bedroom with 5-piece master bath and walk-in closet. The upper level also has 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level features an open floor plan. The living room has a vaulted ceiling that opens into the dining room. The kitchen has granite countertops and hardwood flooring. The family room sits off the kitchen and has a gas FP. The slider off the family room opens to spacious fully fenced backyard. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,200 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



