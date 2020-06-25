Amenities

Welcome to another charming home presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 10228 Dakota Way Unit A Everett WA. Newly remodeled, newly installed carpet & newly painted. This 2620 square foot home sits on a 0.52 acre lot. Hardwood flooring all throughout the main floor. Per unit rent is $2280 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. No-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee/adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064