All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 10228 Dakota Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
10228 Dakota Way
Last updated May 29 2019 at 4:50 PM

10228 Dakota Way

10228 Dakota Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Holly
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10228 Dakota Way, Everett, WA 98204
Holly

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to another charming home presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 10228 Dakota Way Unit A Everett WA. Newly remodeled, newly installed carpet & newly painted. This 2620 square foot home sits on a 0.52 acre lot. Hardwood flooring all throughout the main floor. Per unit rent is $2280 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. No-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee/adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10228 Dakota Way have any available units?
10228 Dakota Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 10228 Dakota Way currently offering any rent specials?
10228 Dakota Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10228 Dakota Way pet-friendly?
No, 10228 Dakota Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 10228 Dakota Way offer parking?
No, 10228 Dakota Way does not offer parking.
Does 10228 Dakota Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10228 Dakota Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10228 Dakota Way have a pool?
No, 10228 Dakota Way does not have a pool.
Does 10228 Dakota Way have accessible units?
No, 10228 Dakota Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10228 Dakota Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10228 Dakota Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10228 Dakota Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10228 Dakota Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way
Everett, WA 98208
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr
Everett, WA 98204
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE
Everett, WA 98208
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College