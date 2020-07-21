All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

8615 238th St SW #A201

8615 238th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8615 238th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
8615 238th St SW Available 10/10/19 Beautiful Edmonds Condo - Delightful freshly remodeled 2br/2ba condo for rent. This spacious and bright condo offers a pristine kitchen, big picture windows and a ton of sunlight. The home features an open floor plan with a fireplace and small deck with storage. W/D are in unit. In addition to dedicated parking, there is guest parking available for your visitors. Just minutes from historic downtown Edmonds, you will enjoy a variety of activities including beaches, art galleries, boutiques, cafes, festivals, outdoor markets, a performing arts center and much more! $1395 security deposit, WSG paid by owner, $125 m/i m/o fee, $40 app fee.

(RLNE3012700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8615 238th St SW #A201 have any available units?
8615 238th St SW #A201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 8615 238th St SW #A201 have?
Some of 8615 238th St SW #A201's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8615 238th St SW #A201 currently offering any rent specials?
8615 238th St SW #A201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8615 238th St SW #A201 pet-friendly?
No, 8615 238th St SW #A201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 8615 238th St SW #A201 offer parking?
Yes, 8615 238th St SW #A201 offers parking.
Does 8615 238th St SW #A201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8615 238th St SW #A201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8615 238th St SW #A201 have a pool?
No, 8615 238th St SW #A201 does not have a pool.
Does 8615 238th St SW #A201 have accessible units?
No, 8615 238th St SW #A201 does not have accessible units.
Does 8615 238th St SW #A201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8615 238th St SW #A201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8615 238th St SW #A201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8615 238th St SW #A201 does not have units with air conditioning.
