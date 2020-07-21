8615 238th St SW #A201

Amenities

8615 238th St SW Available 10/10/19 Beautiful Edmonds Condo - Delightful freshly remodeled 2br/2ba condo for rent. This spacious and bright condo offers a pristine kitchen, big picture windows and a ton of sunlight. The home features an open floor plan with a fireplace and small deck with storage. W/D are in unit. In addition to dedicated parking, there is guest parking available for your visitors. Just minutes from historic downtown Edmonds, you will enjoy a variety of activities including beaches, art galleries, boutiques, cafes, festivals, outdoor markets, a performing arts center and much more! $1395 security deposit, WSG paid by owner, $125 m/i m/o fee, $40 app fee.



(RLNE3012700)