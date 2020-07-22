All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like 8421 220th St South West.
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:46 PM

8421 220th St South West

8421 220th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8421 220th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This 3BR/1.75BA split level home features a two car garage, gleaming wood floors, a comfortable day-light basement, and huge multi level deck. Located in the Edmonds School District, assigned schools are: Chase Lake (K-6), College Place (Middle) Edmonds-Woodway (High school). Boeing-Everett can be reached in 25 minutes by car, South Lake Union can be reached in 20 mins by car. $2300 refundable security deposit. $575 refundable pet deposit for up to two pets under 25 lbs. 600 min credit score required for consideration. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x monthly rent required. Prior late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, prior service of notice, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application. Bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service, prior bankruptcy or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8421 220th St South West have any available units?
8421 220th St South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 8421 220th St South West have?
Some of 8421 220th St South West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8421 220th St South West currently offering any rent specials?
8421 220th St South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8421 220th St South West pet-friendly?
No, 8421 220th St South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 8421 220th St South West offer parking?
Yes, 8421 220th St South West offers parking.
Does 8421 220th St South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8421 220th St South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8421 220th St South West have a pool?
No, 8421 220th St South West does not have a pool.
Does 8421 220th St South West have accessible units?
No, 8421 220th St South West does not have accessible units.
Does 8421 220th St South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 8421 220th St South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8421 220th St South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 8421 220th St South West does not have units with air conditioning.
