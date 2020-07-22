8421 220th St South West

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Another fantastic rental brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This 3BR/1.75BA split level home features a two car garage, gleaming wood floors, a comfortable day-light basement, and huge multi level deck. Located in the Edmonds School District, assigned schools are: Chase Lake (K-6), College Place (Middle) Edmonds-Woodway (High school). Boeing-Everett can be reached in 25 minutes by car, South Lake Union can be reached in 20 mins by car. $2300 refundable security deposit. $575 refundable pet deposit for up to two pets under 25 lbs. 600 min credit score required for consideration. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x monthly rent required. Prior late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, prior service of notice, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in denial of application. Bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service, prior bankruptcy or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial.