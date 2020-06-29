Amenities

7201 224th St SW #L4 - (FOR RENT) 2 bedroom 1 full bath top floor sunny unit in Mill Condos with a pool. Private balcony backing to treed space and walking trail. Brand new carpet, Stack Washer/Dryer in unit. Great location near Edmonds Community College, bus stops, lots of shopping, Highway 99 and I-5. HOA allows small pets. Owner may consider pet case by case with additional deposit. Includes one parking spot plus plenty of guest parking. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647 cell, before applying.



(RLNE5260191)