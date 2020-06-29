All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

7201 224th St SW #L4

7201 224th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7201 224th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
7201 224th St SW #L4 - (FOR RENT) 2 bedroom 1 full bath top floor sunny unit in Mill Condos with a pool. Private balcony backing to treed space and walking trail. Brand new carpet, Stack Washer/Dryer in unit. Great location near Edmonds Community College, bus stops, lots of shopping, Highway 99 and I-5. HOA allows small pets. Owner may consider pet case by case with additional deposit. Includes one parking spot plus plenty of guest parking. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647 cell, before applying.

(RLNE5260191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7201 224th St SW #L4 have any available units?
7201 224th St SW #L4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 7201 224th St SW #L4 have?
Some of 7201 224th St SW #L4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7201 224th St SW #L4 currently offering any rent specials?
7201 224th St SW #L4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 224th St SW #L4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7201 224th St SW #L4 is pet friendly.
Does 7201 224th St SW #L4 offer parking?
Yes, 7201 224th St SW #L4 offers parking.
Does 7201 224th St SW #L4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7201 224th St SW #L4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 224th St SW #L4 have a pool?
Yes, 7201 224th St SW #L4 has a pool.
Does 7201 224th St SW #L4 have accessible units?
No, 7201 224th St SW #L4 does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 224th St SW #L4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7201 224th St SW #L4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7201 224th St SW #L4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7201 224th St SW #L4 does not have units with air conditioning.
