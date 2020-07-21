654 5th Ave S #406

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities dog park elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Lovely, Rare Downtown Edmonds Condo Avail Now! Pet(s)! W/S/G Included! - Immaculate and full of light condominium in modern boutique building right in downtown! Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath with open-concept kitchen/living room with beautiful exposed beam architectural details. Updated, large kitchen and laundry appliances included. Both kitchen and bathrooms have maple cabinetry. Fresh monochromatic paint in warm neutral is inviting and design flexible. 1 assigned off-street parking spaces and additional storage included.



Walk to everything! Parks, the beach, dog park, the ferry, restaurants, Starbucks, the summer farmer's market, bars, banks, gyms/yoga are within a few blocks. Be right there for the 4th of July Parade and Fireworks show, the Classic Car and Motorcycle Show, Taste of Edmonds and the Edmonds Art Festival, Chowder Cook-Off, Art and Wine Walks and Movie Nights in the Park!



Who needs a car?! You are right on the main bus with a stop just steps away from your front door! Many routes into Seattle or Everett, including the Sounder Train (.8 miles away). Cut your travel time to the airport in more than half by flying out of Paine Field!



-Pet(s) possibly negotiable with $50/month pet rent and pet screening.

-Water/sewer/garbage included, tenants pay electricity

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one months rent.

- Administrative Fee of $250

- No smoking property, inside and out.

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



