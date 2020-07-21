All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

654 5th Ave S #406

654 5th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

654 5th Avenue South, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
dog park
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Lovely, Rare Downtown Edmonds Condo Avail Now! Pet(s)! W/S/G Included! - Immaculate and full of light condominium in modern boutique building right in downtown! Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath with open-concept kitchen/living room with beautiful exposed beam architectural details. Updated, large kitchen and laundry appliances included. Both kitchen and bathrooms have maple cabinetry. Fresh monochromatic paint in warm neutral is inviting and design flexible. 1 assigned off-street parking spaces and additional storage included.

Walk to everything! Parks, the beach, dog park, the ferry, restaurants, Starbucks, the summer farmer's market, bars, banks, gyms/yoga are within a few blocks. Be right there for the 4th of July Parade and Fireworks show, the Classic Car and Motorcycle Show, Taste of Edmonds and the Edmonds Art Festival, Chowder Cook-Off, Art and Wine Walks and Movie Nights in the Park!

Who needs a car?! You are right on the main bus with a stop just steps away from your front door! Many routes into Seattle or Everett, including the Sounder Train (.8 miles away). Cut your travel time to the airport in more than half by flying out of Paine Field!

-Pet(s) possibly negotiable with $50/month pet rent and pet screening.
-Water/sewer/garbage included, tenants pay electricity
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of one months rent.
- Administrative Fee of $250
- No smoking property, inside and out.
- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE5086563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 5th Ave S #406 have any available units?
654 5th Ave S #406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 654 5th Ave S #406 have?
Some of 654 5th Ave S #406's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 5th Ave S #406 currently offering any rent specials?
654 5th Ave S #406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 5th Ave S #406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 654 5th Ave S #406 is pet friendly.
Does 654 5th Ave S #406 offer parking?
Yes, 654 5th Ave S #406 offers parking.
Does 654 5th Ave S #406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 5th Ave S #406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 5th Ave S #406 have a pool?
No, 654 5th Ave S #406 does not have a pool.
Does 654 5th Ave S #406 have accessible units?
No, 654 5th Ave S #406 does not have accessible units.
Does 654 5th Ave S #406 have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 5th Ave S #406 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 654 5th Ave S #406 have units with air conditioning?
No, 654 5th Ave S #406 does not have units with air conditioning.
