530 Walnut St
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

530 Walnut St

530 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

530 Walnut Street, Edmonds, WA 98020
City Of Edmonds

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This stunning condo will simply knock your socks off! Spacious and elegantly appointed, you and your guests will be immediately impressed by the sweeping, picture book views of Puget Sound, Edmonds Ferry, and the Olympic Mtns. No stone has been left unturned in updating this executive suite with only the finest. Amenities abound. Puget Sound and beaches. steps away. Walk to the bus or Sounder train! Restaurants, shopping, pubs, movie theater minutes away! One SMALL dog or a cat is AOK (with extra deposit)!

The unit includes the following:

> Secure entry
> Large office/den
> Great room concept
> Immaculate kitchen includes s/s appliances & granite counters
> Master suite w/ 5-piece bath & soaking tub & walk-in closet
> 2 parking spaces in secure garage

Terms: 12-month lease. $2,900 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $125/mo. utility surcharge for w/s/g; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All other utilities by tenant. No smoking. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Walnut St have any available units?
530 Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 530 Walnut St have?
Some of 530 Walnut St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
530 Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Walnut St pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Walnut St is pet friendly.
Does 530 Walnut St offer parking?
Yes, 530 Walnut St offers parking.
Does 530 Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 Walnut St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Walnut St have a pool?
No, 530 Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 530 Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 530 Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Walnut St has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Walnut St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 530 Walnut St has units with air conditioning.
