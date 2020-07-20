530 Walnut St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This stunning condo will simply knock your socks off! Spacious and elegantly appointed, you and your guests will be immediately impressed by the sweeping, picture book views of Puget Sound, Edmonds Ferry, and the Olympic Mtns. No stone has been left unturned in updating this executive suite with only the finest. Amenities abound. Puget Sound and beaches. steps away. Walk to the bus or Sounder train! Restaurants, shopping, pubs, movie theater minutes away! One SMALL dog or a cat is AOK (with extra deposit)!



The unit includes the following:



> Secure entry

> Large office/den

> Great room concept

> Immaculate kitchen includes s/s appliances & granite counters

> Master suite w/ 5-piece bath & soaking tub & walk-in closet

> 2 parking spaces in secure garage



Terms: 12-month lease. $2,900 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $125/mo. utility surcharge for w/s/g; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All other utilities by tenant. No smoking. Renter's insurance required.