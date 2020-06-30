45 Pine St 210

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool guest suite hot tub

Point Edwards- Sophisticated Resort Style Living - Property Id: 216649



Welcome Home, to sophisticated resort style living at Luxurious Point Edwards! This home provides the perfect combination-spacious floor plan with generous private sunny outdoor patio! Home showcases: Elegant Master Suite w/spa bath, walk-in closet w/organizer, Gourmet kitchen w/granite & Stainless appliance package, large pantry, Dining Space, Spacious guest room, large second bath, laundry and built in office space. French door opens onto large private patio bathed in southern sunshine! Resort Amenities:2 pools, 2 hot tubs, 2 exercise facilities, 3 guest suites and More! 2 covered parking and storage included.

Come Enjoy!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216649

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5519727)