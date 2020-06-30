All apartments in Edmonds
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
45 Pine St 210
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

45 Pine St 210

45 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

45 Pine Street, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Point Edwards- Sophisticated Resort Style Living - Property Id: 216649

Welcome Home, to sophisticated resort style living at Luxurious Point Edwards! This home provides the perfect combination-spacious floor plan with generous private sunny outdoor patio! Home showcases: Elegant Master Suite w/spa bath, walk-in closet w/organizer, Gourmet kitchen w/granite & Stainless appliance package, large pantry, Dining Space, Spacious guest room, large second bath, laundry and built in office space. French door opens onto large private patio bathed in southern sunshine! Resort Amenities:2 pools, 2 hot tubs, 2 exercise facilities, 3 guest suites and More! 2 covered parking and storage included.
Come Enjoy!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216649
Property Id 216649

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5519727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Pine St 210 have any available units?
45 Pine St 210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 45 Pine St 210 have?
Some of 45 Pine St 210's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Pine St 210 currently offering any rent specials?
45 Pine St 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Pine St 210 pet-friendly?
No, 45 Pine St 210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 45 Pine St 210 offer parking?
Yes, 45 Pine St 210 offers parking.
Does 45 Pine St 210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Pine St 210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Pine St 210 have a pool?
Yes, 45 Pine St 210 has a pool.
Does 45 Pine St 210 have accessible units?
No, 45 Pine St 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Pine St 210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Pine St 210 has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Pine St 210 have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Pine St 210 does not have units with air conditioning.

