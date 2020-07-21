Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking media room

21114 77th Pl W



WELL APPOINTED CORNER UNIT IN SOUGHT AFTER EDMONDS LOCATION



Sunny 2BD/1BA corner unit tastefully "FURNISHED" Dramatic picture window from the living room overlooks the private, south facing garden, perfect for relaxing at the end of day. Direct, level access to the outdoors.



Prefect for a traveling Nurse or Doctor can walk to Swedish Edmonds



No Pets No Smoking Please!



Lease terms available



Quiet enclave within walking distance of Swedish Edmonds Hospital, bus lines. Nicely sized at around 800 sqft, the condo has a fully equipped kitchen, comes with a dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer and a dedicated parking space. The bedrooms are set up one with a full-sized bed, the other with a twin.



One of Washington's most picturesque waterfront community, Edmonds is a delightful city with a decidedly small town atmosphere. The historic downtown features galleries, interesting shops, eclectic restaurants and watering holes. There is an Art Walk the third Thursday of every month, and throughout the year there are numerous events, including a farmer's market, an art festival, a jazz festival, and a waterfront festival. The downtown movie theater dates to 1924, yet despite its vintage feel showcases first run movies. Lovely walks along the beach, a ferry that plies the waters, stunning views of Puget Sound, the Olympic and Cascade mountains make spending time in Edmonds a real treat.



Rent of $1700 month

Call Patrick 206.473.0717