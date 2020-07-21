All apartments in Edmonds
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
21114 77th Pl W
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:31 AM

21114 77th Pl W

21114 77th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

21114 77th Place West, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
media room
furnished
21114 77th Pl W

WELL APPOINTED CORNER UNIT IN SOUGHT AFTER EDMONDS LOCATION

Sunny 2BD/1BA corner unit tastefully "FURNISHED" Dramatic picture window from the living room overlooks the private, south facing garden, perfect for relaxing at the end of day. Direct, level access to the outdoors.

Prefect for a traveling Nurse or Doctor can walk to Swedish Edmonds

No Pets No Smoking Please!

Lease terms available

Quiet enclave within walking distance of Swedish Edmonds Hospital, bus lines. Nicely sized at around 800 sqft, the condo has a fully equipped kitchen, comes with a dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer and a dedicated parking space. The bedrooms are set up one with a full-sized bed, the other with a twin.

One of Washington's most picturesque waterfront community, Edmonds is a delightful city with a decidedly small town atmosphere. The historic downtown features galleries, interesting shops, eclectic restaurants and watering holes. There is an Art Walk the third Thursday of every month, and throughout the year there are numerous events, including a farmer's market, an art festival, a jazz festival, and a waterfront festival. The downtown movie theater dates to 1924, yet despite its vintage feel showcases first run movies. Lovely walks along the beach, a ferry that plies the waters, stunning views of Puget Sound, the Olympic and Cascade mountains make spending time in Edmonds a real treat.

Rent of $1700 month
Call Patrick 206.473.0717

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21114 77th Pl W have any available units?
21114 77th Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 21114 77th Pl W have?
Some of 21114 77th Pl W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21114 77th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
21114 77th Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21114 77th Pl W pet-friendly?
No, 21114 77th Pl W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 21114 77th Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 21114 77th Pl W offers parking.
Does 21114 77th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21114 77th Pl W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21114 77th Pl W have a pool?
No, 21114 77th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 21114 77th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 21114 77th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 21114 77th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21114 77th Pl W has units with dishwashers.
Does 21114 77th Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 21114 77th Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.
