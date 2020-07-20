Amenities

20513 77th Ave W - (FOR RENT) Remodeled upper level only of a Split-Level home. Tile entry, hardwood throughout, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Dining room with access to sliders to covered deck and fenced yard. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, recessed double sinks, gas cooking, side by side stainless refrigerator, cherry cabinets and pantry. Shared utilities. Shared full sized washer/dryer. 1104 s.f. No smoking, pets on a case by case basis. Please call Mary Ann Powers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-499-7535, before applying.



