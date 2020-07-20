All apartments in Edmonds
20513 77th Ave W

20513 77th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

20513 77th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
20513 77th Ave W - (FOR RENT) Remodeled upper level only of a Split-Level home. Tile entry, hardwood throughout, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Dining room with access to sliders to covered deck and fenced yard. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, recessed double sinks, gas cooking, side by side stainless refrigerator, cherry cabinets and pantry. Shared utilities. Shared full sized washer/dryer. 1104 s.f. No smoking, pets on a case by case basis. Please call Mary Ann Powers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-499-7535, before applying.

(RLNE3014577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20513 77th Ave W have any available units?
20513 77th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 20513 77th Ave W have?
Some of 20513 77th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20513 77th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
20513 77th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20513 77th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 20513 77th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 20513 77th Ave W offer parking?
No, 20513 77th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 20513 77th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20513 77th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20513 77th Ave W have a pool?
No, 20513 77th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 20513 77th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 20513 77th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 20513 77th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 20513 77th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20513 77th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 20513 77th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
