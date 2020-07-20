Amenities

dogs allowed garage recently renovated walk in closets

Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

19509 -88th Ave W Available 04/15/19 Large 4 Bedroom/2 Bath in Great Edmonds Location - -Large house with many upgrades including all new flooring.

-Huge yard with children's play area and garage.

-Just minutes to the heart of Edmonds.

-2 large bedrooms upstairs with large closets and 3/4 bath.

-2 large bedrooms downstairs with walk in closets and full bath.

-Plenty of storage space on a large quiet lot.

This is a definite MUST SEE!

Small Dogs negotiable.

First/last + deposit.

Please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com for more information.



