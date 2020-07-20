19509 -88th Ave W Available 04/15/19 Large 4 Bedroom/2 Bath in Great Edmonds Location - -Large house with many upgrades including all new flooring. -Huge yard with children's play area and garage. -Just minutes to the heart of Edmonds. -2 large bedrooms upstairs with large closets and 3/4 bath. -2 large bedrooms downstairs with walk in closets and full bath. -Plenty of storage space on a large quiet lot. This is a definite MUST SEE! Small Dogs negotiable. First/last + deposit. Please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
