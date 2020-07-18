19428 88th Ave W

Amenities

4 Bed, 2.75 Bath Home in Seaview - Meticulously cared for home in Seaview neighborhood with 4 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, formal living and dining room. Features include open pantry, vaulted ceilings, skylights, open kitchen/family room with access to large 2-tiered deck great for entertaining, backyard is fully fenced. There is a half bath and laundry on the main floor, upstairs has master bedroom with walk in-closet and 3/4 bath, 3 additional bedrooms and main bath. This home sits on the end of private drive, with plenty of parking. AB/KB.



