Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

19428 88th Ave W

19428 88th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

19428 88th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed, 2.75 Bath Home in Seaview - Meticulously cared for home in Seaview neighborhood with 4 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, formal living and dining room. Features include open pantry, vaulted ceilings, skylights, open kitchen/family room with access to large 2-tiered deck great for entertaining, backyard is fully fenced. There is a half bath and laundry on the main floor, upstairs has master bedroom with walk in-closet and 3/4 bath, 3 additional bedrooms and main bath. This home sits on the end of private drive, with plenty of parking. AB/KB.

(RLNE4733044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19428 88th Ave W have any available units?
19428 88th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 19428 88th Ave W have?
Some of 19428 88th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19428 88th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
19428 88th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19428 88th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 19428 88th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 19428 88th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 19428 88th Ave W offers parking.
Does 19428 88th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19428 88th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19428 88th Ave W have a pool?
No, 19428 88th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 19428 88th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 19428 88th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 19428 88th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 19428 88th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19428 88th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 19428 88th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
