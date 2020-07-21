1150 C Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage

Spacious interior with hardware floors, huge kitchen, eating area, living room, family/dining room, utility room, garage. House feels much larger as great use of space

• Family/dining room opens to enormous deck and yard

• Partially covered deck to use all year

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2-car attached garage

• Full-sized washer and dryer

• Fenced large yard

• Lots of storage

• Smaller dog negotiable with additional deposit

• No smoking

• Applicant screening process used



• Rent: $2,895 per month and security deposit

• Available September 1, 2019

• 12-month lease required

• Please do not disturb tenants. Showing by appointment