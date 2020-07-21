All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:07 AM

1150 C Ave S

1150 C Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1150 C Avenue South, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Spacious interior with hardware floors, huge kitchen, eating area, living room, family/dining room, utility room, garage. House feels much larger as great use of space
• Family/dining room opens to enormous deck and yard
• Partially covered deck to use all year
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2-car attached garage
• Full-sized washer and dryer
• Fenced large yard
• Lots of storage
• Smaller dog negotiable with additional deposit
• No smoking
• Applicant screening process used

• Rent: $2,895 per month and security deposit
• Available September 1, 2019
• 12-month lease required
• Please do not disturb tenants. Showing by appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 C Ave S have any available units?
1150 C Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 1150 C Ave S have?
Some of 1150 C Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 C Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1150 C Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 C Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 C Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1150 C Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1150 C Ave S offers parking.
Does 1150 C Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 C Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 C Ave S have a pool?
No, 1150 C Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1150 C Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1150 C Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 C Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 C Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 C Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 C Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
