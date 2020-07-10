24025 17th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 4BR/1.75BA, Two-story Home in Des Moines - Lovely 4BR/1.75BA home in great Des Moines neighborhood. Conveniently located near shopping, freeways, Highline College, Downtown Des Moines, Farmers Market & waterfront. New carpet and fresh paint. Spacious living room with fireplace, dining room & kitchen with all appliances. 3 bedrooms upstairs + 1 bedroom on main level. 2-car garage, partially fenced backyard. W/D hook ups. Terms: 12-month lease; $2,200 deposit; Pets considered with additional deposit; No smoking.800 deposit, min 12 month lease. No smoking. Small pet c/c with additional deposit.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sheilia at (206) 696-7574 or by e-mail at sheiliamclaughlin@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



