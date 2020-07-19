All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

23816 12th Pl S Unit 404

23816 12th Place South · (206) 408-8077
Location

23816 12th Place South, Des Moines, WA 98198
Zenith

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1277 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 Available 08/07/20 Conveniently Located, Beautiful Townhome in Desired Hudson Ridge! - Welcome home! Available August 7. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in coveted Des Moines neighborhood. Minutes from I5, shopping, the waterfront, and more! Brand new floors throughout most of the home. Spacious master bedroom with direct access to large full bathroom. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous granite countertops. Two dedicated parking spots for the home and plenty of guest parking throughout community.

WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE included! Community amenities include: community pool, fitness room, clubhouse, community playground, beautiful grounds and more!

Please TEXT (206) 551-1900 to schedule a showing. Thank you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5164651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 have any available units?
23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 have?
Some of 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 currently offering any rent specials?
23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 pet-friendly?
No, 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 offer parking?
Yes, 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 offers parking.
Does 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 have a pool?
Yes, 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 has a pool.
Does 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 have accessible units?
No, 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 does not have units with air conditioning.
