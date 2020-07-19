Amenities

23816 12th Pl S Unit 404 Available 08/07/20 Conveniently Located, Beautiful Townhome in Desired Hudson Ridge! - Welcome home! Available August 7. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in coveted Des Moines neighborhood. Minutes from I5, shopping, the waterfront, and more! Brand new floors throughout most of the home. Spacious master bedroom with direct access to large full bathroom. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous granite countertops. Two dedicated parking spots for the home and plenty of guest parking throughout community.



WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE included! Community amenities include: community pool, fitness room, clubhouse, community playground, beautiful grounds and more!



Please TEXT (206) 551-1900 to schedule a showing. Thank you!



No Pets Allowed



