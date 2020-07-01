Amenities

160 S 210th St Available 05/08/20 Desirable North Hill Home in Established Des Moines Neighborhood - *****application pending*****



Modern styled 1 story home with finished basement! Features include a roomy deck - great for entertaining. Spacious patio & large windows with views of the Puget Sound & plenty of light. Designer galley kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances with gas range & a huge double walk-in pantry.



Master suite with private deck, walk in closet, and 5-piece bathroom. Finished basement with family & bonus room. Hardwood floors. Gas furnace & electrical panel. 10,200 sq.ft. corner lot with lots of space for boat/RV parking. Fruit trees, fantastic for homemade pies.



Close to Normandy Park Market & Normandy Park Athletic Club. Within walking distance to the Normandy Beach Park. No garage usage.



Small none-shedding dogs under $20 lbs. considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Sorry, no cats please.



Landscaping included.



Tyler@havenrent.com



#4005



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4476692)