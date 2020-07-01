All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

160 S 210th St

160 South 210th Street · No Longer Available
Location

160 South 210th Street, Des Moines, WA 98198
North Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
160 S 210th St Available 05/08/20 Desirable North Hill Home in Established Des Moines Neighborhood - *****application pending*****

Modern styled 1 story home with finished basement! Features include a roomy deck - great for entertaining. Spacious patio & large windows with views of the Puget Sound & plenty of light. Designer galley kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances with gas range & a huge double walk-in pantry.

Master suite with private deck, walk in closet, and 5-piece bathroom. Finished basement with family & bonus room. Hardwood floors. Gas furnace & electrical panel. 10,200 sq.ft. corner lot with lots of space for boat/RV parking. Fruit trees, fantastic for homemade pies.

Close to Normandy Park Market & Normandy Park Athletic Club. Within walking distance to the Normandy Beach Park. No garage usage.

Small none-shedding dogs under $20 lbs. considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Sorry, no cats please.

Landscaping included.

Tyler@havenrent.com

#4005

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4476692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

