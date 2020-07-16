Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

136 Loganberry Ct Available 04/07/20 Brand New Attached 3 Bedroom Townhome with Upgraded Finishes and Stainless Steel Appliances - Enjoy your beautiful home with upgraded finishes! Entertaining will be a breeze with this open concept layout, the kitchen overlooking the living room and hardwoods running throughout. Channel your inner chef with the kitchens high end, stainless steel appliances.



The kitchen is topped off with modern finishes, including granite countertops and top of the line cabinetry. Off the living area is access to your back yard.



The home features three bedrooms and two full baths! Relax in the comfort of your master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and spacious walk-in closets.



Additional features include: A/C, window coverings, granite countertops



The location features close proximity to local amenities and shopping. This home wont last long, apply today!



