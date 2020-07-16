All apartments in Cowlitz County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

136 Loganberry Ct

136 Loganberry Ct · (360) 907-9712
Location

136 Loganberry Ct, Cowlitz County, WA 98674

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 136 Loganberry Ct · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1477 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
136 Loganberry Ct Available 04/07/20 Brand New Attached 3 Bedroom Townhome with Upgraded Finishes and Stainless Steel Appliances - Enjoy your beautiful home with upgraded finishes! Entertaining will be a breeze with this open concept layout, the kitchen overlooking the living room and hardwoods running throughout. Channel your inner chef with the kitchens high end, stainless steel appliances.

The kitchen is topped off with modern finishes, including granite countertops and top of the line cabinetry. Off the living area is access to your back yard.

The home features three bedrooms and two full baths! Relax in the comfort of your master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and spacious walk-in closets.

Additional features include: A/C, window coverings, granite countertops

The location features close proximity to local amenities and shopping. This home wont last long, apply today!

(RLNE5620485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Loganberry Ct have any available units?
136 Loganberry Ct has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 136 Loganberry Ct have?
Some of 136 Loganberry Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Loganberry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
136 Loganberry Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Loganberry Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Loganberry Ct is pet friendly.
Does 136 Loganberry Ct offer parking?
Yes, 136 Loganberry Ct offers parking.
Does 136 Loganberry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 Loganberry Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Loganberry Ct have a pool?
No, 136 Loganberry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 136 Loganberry Ct have accessible units?
No, 136 Loganberry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Loganberry Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Loganberry Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Loganberry Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 136 Loganberry Ct has units with air conditioning.
