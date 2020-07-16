All apartments in Clark County
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:50 AM

19517 SE 42nd Circle

19517 Southeast 42nd Circle · (360) 892-4000
Location

19517 Southeast 42nd Circle, Clark County, WA 98607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 19517 SE 42nd Circle · Avail. now

$2,495

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2421 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
19517 SE 42nd Circle Available 05/05/20 5 BD Home in Camas with Tons of Custom Upgrades! Don't miss out! - You won't find another 5 bedroom home quite like this one! Located in desirable Camas area, this home is within close proximity to top rated Camas schools, local shopping and eateries, and less than 2 miles away from Fisher Investments! Easy access to Highway 14 makes it an easy commute to Portland or Vancouver.

Enter to find high vaulted ceilings and beautiful bamboo flooring throughout. There are two large living areas on the main floor that boast tons of natural light providing a great atmosphere for entertaining or relaxing. One of the living areas features a custom tile gas fireplace for you and yours to enjoy. On the other side of the fireplace you'll find a separate area that can be utilized as an office, art studio, or den! It comes with a ton of cabinet space and granite counters.

The custom built kitchen is truly a chef's dream. Featuring a big granite island, sleek custom cabinetry, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, this kitchen is both classy and contemporary. Right off the kitchen, a slider will grant you access to your huge fully fenced back yard with a Camas River view!

Upstairs you will find all 5 bedrooms. The master bedroom is massive: Comes with dual closets, bay windows that also give the room an increased sense of space, and can lights. The master bath has a dual vanity, huge jetted soaking tub, walk in shower, as well as a bidet! The remaining bedrooms have good closet space and big windows.

The home is equipped with a NEST thermostat, air conditioning, central vac system, and gas forced air.

Last but not least; you'll have tons of garage space! A triple car garage with a huge driveway comes with this gorgeous property. Do not wait to apply; this home won't last long! DR

**THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE RESPECT THE PRIVACY OF THE TENANT AND DO NOT TRESPASS ONTO THE PROPERTY. Thank you in advance for your cooperation!

(RLNE4070314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

