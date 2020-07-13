Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard package receiving

Parc East Apartments in Washougal, Washington, offers pet friendly two bedroom apartments. Our spacious homes feature black and silver appliances, wood-style flooring, large patios, and detached garages.



Nestled in a tranquil residential neighborhood with convenient access to the Columbia River with hiking and biking trails, our homes are perfect for your active lifestyle. Enjoy the quaint downtown setting offering eateries, shopping, and outdoor adventures to delight your senses.



Say hello to your beautiful new life surrounded by all the charm of the Pacific North West. Schedule your tour today!