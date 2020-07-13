All apartments in Washougal
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Parc East

4290 Addy Street · (850) 783-4265
Location

4290 Addy Street, Washougal, WA 98671

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc East.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
package receiving
Parc East Apartments in Washougal, Washington, offers pet friendly two bedroom apartments. Our spacious homes feature black and silver appliances, wood-style flooring, large patios, and detached garages.

Nestled in a tranquil residential neighborhood with convenient access to the Columbia River with hiking and biking trails, our homes are perfect for your active lifestyle. Enjoy the quaint downtown setting offering eateries, shopping, and outdoor adventures to delight your senses.

Say hello to your beautiful new life surrounded by all the charm of the Pacific North West. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
restrictions: 35lbs, Breed restrictions may applys
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Covered parking, detached garages $60 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parc East have any available units?
Parc East has 2 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parc East have?
Some of Parc East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc East currently offering any rent specials?
Parc East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc East pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc East is pet friendly.
Does Parc East offer parking?
Yes, Parc East offers parking.
Does Parc East have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parc East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc East have a pool?
No, Parc East does not have a pool.
Does Parc East have accessible units?
No, Parc East does not have accessible units.
Does Parc East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parc East has units with dishwashers.
Does Parc East have units with air conditioning?
No, Parc East does not have units with air conditioning.
