Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4271 NW Sage Loop

4271 Northwest Sage Loop · (419) 215-0586
Location

4271 Northwest Sage Loop, Camas, WA 98607

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. Jul 3

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1860 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/03/20 Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - $2200 p.m - Property Id: 179797

A spacious, well laid out, open-plan townhome for rent available by November 30! This house meets ADA requirements! Hardwood floors on the entire first floor. Kitchen with high-end appliances incl. gas cooking range! Also features a large walk-in pantry, huge coat closet and a massive storage closet in the laundry. It even comes with a washer and dryer! Also has an electric car charging point in the garage (15A NEMA outlet). Unobstructed views of St Helens from the back patio!

Excellent location in Camas within minutes of several top-rated schools, from elementary to high schools. 12-15 min to the Portland Airport. You cannot find a better location to move into. Owners lived in it from the time it was constructed in April 2018.
Pets: small dogs less than 30 lb and cats OK. $50 rent p.m extra and duct cleaning fee will be enforced at the time of move-out.

Absolutely no smoking inside the house.
Move-out carpet cleaning fee: $200.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179797
Property Id 179797

(RLNE5839461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

