4271 NW Sage Loop

Available 07/03/20 Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - $2200 p.m - Property Id: 179797



A spacious, well laid out, open-plan townhome for rent available by November 30! This house meets ADA requirements! Hardwood floors on the entire first floor. Kitchen with high-end appliances incl. gas cooking range! Also features a large walk-in pantry, huge coat closet and a massive storage closet in the laundry. It even comes with a washer and dryer! Also has an electric car charging point in the garage (15A NEMA outlet). Unobstructed views of St Helens from the back patio!



Excellent location in Camas within minutes of several top-rated schools, from elementary to high schools. 12-15 min to the Portland Airport. You cannot find a better location to move into. Owners lived in it from the time it was constructed in April 2018.

Pets: small dogs less than 30 lb and cats OK. $50 rent p.m extra and duct cleaning fee will be enforced at the time of move-out.



Absolutely no smoking inside the house.

Move-out carpet cleaning fee: $200.

