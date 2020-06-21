3617 NE Quince Way

Amenities
Brand New 4-bedrrom / 2.5-bath in Camas - Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Camas near Woodburn Elementary School.
(HOME COMES UNFURNISHED)
- 4-bedrooms
- 2.5 bathrooms
- Large open design main living area with gas fireplace, high-ceilings and dining area
- Kitchen has gas range, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and eating bar
- Laminate flooring throughout main level
- Master bedroom with huge ensuite bathroom including dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet
- Laundry-room upstairs with w/d
- Central Heat (gas) and A/C
- Attached 2-car garage
- Fence backyard
- Pet policy: Small dogs (2-max; less than 25lbs); additional $500 deposit required
- Utilities: tenant pays all utilites
- Yard care: Tenant responsible for all yard care
Application fee: $45 per adult
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5840722)