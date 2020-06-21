3617 NE Quince Way

Amenities

Brand New 4-bedrrom / 2.5-bath in Camas - Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Camas near Woodburn Elementary School.



(HOME COMES UNFURNISHED)



- 4-bedrooms



- 2.5 bathrooms



- Large open design main living area with gas fireplace, high-ceilings and dining area



- Kitchen has gas range, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and eating bar



- Laminate flooring throughout main level



- Master bedroom with huge ensuite bathroom including dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet



- Laundry-room upstairs with w/d



- Central Heat (gas) and A/C



- Attached 2-car garage



- Fence backyard



- Pet policy: Small dogs (2-max; less than 25lbs); additional $500 deposit required



- Utilities: tenant pays all utilites



- Yard care: Tenant responsible for all yard care



Application fee: $45 per adult



No Cats Allowed



