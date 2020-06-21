All apartments in Camas
Last updated June 18 2020

3617 NE Quince Way

3617 NE Quince Way · No Longer Available
Location

3617 NE Quince Way, Camas, WA 98607

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New 4-bedrrom / 2.5-bath in Camas - Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Camas near Woodburn Elementary School.

(HOME COMES UNFURNISHED)

- 4-bedrooms

- 2.5 bathrooms

- Large open design main living area with gas fireplace, high-ceilings and dining area

- Kitchen has gas range, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and eating bar

- Laminate flooring throughout main level

- Master bedroom with huge ensuite bathroom including dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet

- Laundry-room upstairs with w/d

- Central Heat (gas) and A/C

- Attached 2-car garage

- Fence backyard

- Pet policy: Small dogs (2-max; less than 25lbs); additional $500 deposit required

- Utilities: tenant pays all utilites

- Yard care: Tenant responsible for all yard care

Application fee: $45 per adult

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5840722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

