Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 2 Bedroom Cottage in Burien With 2-Car Garage FOR RENT!! - This is a great home! This sweet 2 bedroom,1 bath cottage has newer interior paint, floors and windows, a large fenced yard with storage shed out back! Downstairs there's a HUGE room which would make a great art studio, work-out room or whatever makes you happy. Large 2-car detached garage included. Just steps away from Salmon Creek Park. Make an appointment to see this home today