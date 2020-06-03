All apartments in Burien
312 South 185th Street

Location

312 South 185th Street, Burien, WA 98148

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location. This 3 bed home with rec room and oversize 1 car garage boasts a huge fully fenced backyard oasis with private deck. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood with parks and recreation within walking distance and a quick 5 min trip to all the shopping, restaurants downtown Burien offers (even during Covid shutdown) as well as an easy commute to Seattle via Hwy 509, bus, or light rail.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 South 185th Street have any available units?
312 South 185th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
Is 312 South 185th Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 South 185th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 South 185th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 South 185th Street is pet friendly.
Does 312 South 185th Street offer parking?
Yes, 312 South 185th Street offers parking.
Does 312 South 185th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 South 185th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 South 185th Street have a pool?
No, 312 South 185th Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 South 185th Street have accessible units?
No, 312 South 185th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 South 185th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 South 185th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 South 185th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 South 185th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

