312 South 185th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Location, Location, Location. This 3 bed home with rec room and oversize 1 car garage boasts a huge fully fenced backyard oasis with private deck. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood with parks and recreation within walking distance and a quick 5 min trip to all the shopping, restaurants downtown Burien offers (even during Covid shutdown) as well as an easy commute to Seattle via Hwy 509, bus, or light rail.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.