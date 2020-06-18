233 SW 154th, #311.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Charming 2 Bedroom Condo with 1 car Garage Parking Space and Garage Storage- 1/2 Off 2nd Month's Rent! - Charming Burien condo with great location, quiet neighborhood, convenient to shopping, parks, library, hospital, mass transit and more!



Two bedroom condo, a little over 1000 square feet, with high ceiling and private balcony. Master bedroom is large with a dressing area with his/hers vanity sinks, separate bathing area.



Living room is spacious with high ceilings giving a very spacious feeling with wood burning fireplace. Slider to nice sized balcony perfect for relaxing summer evenings. Kitchen has all appliances, stove/oven, eating bar, microwave, dishwasher with pantry.



Rent includes basic cable tv, water, sewer and garbage.



Secure building with locked entry, elevator, wide halls.



One car garage with 4' x 8' storage unit (remote control plus keypad code)



Please contact the Property Manager at (206) 212-2244, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions.



Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older. There is also a $100.00 non-refundable move-in fee paid to the HOA at move-in.



*****Lease signing special****Half off the 2nd months rent!



Condo is part of the Parkwood Condominium association and tenant will be expected to follow the COAs rules and regulations.



(RLNE3388993)