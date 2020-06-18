All apartments in Burien
233 SW 154th, #311.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

233 SW 154th, #311

233 Southwest 154th Street · (206) 212-2243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

233 Southwest 154th Street, Burien, WA 98166
Burien Lake View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 233 SW 154th, #311 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Charming 2 Bedroom Condo with 1 car Garage Parking Space and Garage Storage- 1/2 Off 2nd Month's Rent! - Charming Burien condo with great location, quiet neighborhood, convenient to shopping, parks, library, hospital, mass transit and more!

Two bedroom condo, a little over 1000 square feet, with high ceiling and private balcony. Master bedroom is large with a dressing area with his/hers vanity sinks, separate bathing area.

Living room is spacious with high ceilings giving a very spacious feeling with wood burning fireplace. Slider to nice sized balcony perfect for relaxing summer evenings. Kitchen has all appliances, stove/oven, eating bar, microwave, dishwasher with pantry.

Rent includes basic cable tv, water, sewer and garbage.

Secure building with locked entry, elevator, wide halls.

One car garage with 4' x 8' storage unit (remote control plus keypad code)

Please contact the Property Manager at (206) 212-2244, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com, to schedule a showing or with questions.

Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult 18 years and older. There is also a $100.00 non-refundable move-in fee paid to the HOA at move-in.

*****Lease signing special****Half off the 2nd months rent!

Condo is part of the Parkwood Condominium association and tenant will be expected to follow the COAs rules and regulations.

(RLNE3388993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 233 SW 154th, #311 have any available units?
233 SW 154th, #311 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 233 SW 154th, #311 have?
Some of 233 SW 154th, #311's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 SW 154th, #311 currently offering any rent specials?
233 SW 154th, #311 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 SW 154th, #311 pet-friendly?
No, 233 SW 154th, #311 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 233 SW 154th, #311 offer parking?
Yes, 233 SW 154th, #311 does offer parking.
Does 233 SW 154th, #311 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 SW 154th, #311 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 SW 154th, #311 have a pool?
No, 233 SW 154th, #311 does not have a pool.
Does 233 SW 154th, #311 have accessible units?
No, 233 SW 154th, #311 does not have accessible units.
Does 233 SW 154th, #311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 SW 154th, #311 has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 SW 154th, #311 have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 SW 154th, #311 does not have units with air conditioning.

