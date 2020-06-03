1817 SW 116th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace

This great home features an open floor plan with tons of natural light. Large kitchen with cozy breakfast nook. Huge living room. Charming stone fireplace. Deck off the living room. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Plenty of room in back yard for outdoor entertaining and hobbies, garden space & large yard.



Quiet neighborhood close to shopping, schools, parks, bus lines, and freeways. 15 minutes to downtown Seattle. Ample storage, large back patio and yard.



This is the top unit of a duplex.



Easy commute to Seattle/Bellevue Public transportation very close to home!



Terms:10 month lease: $1,700 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. $200. pays all utilities W/S/T/G/E. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required.