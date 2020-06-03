All apartments in Burien
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

1817 SW 116th St

1817 Southwest 116th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1817 Southwest 116th Street, Burien, WA 98146
Salmon Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This great home features an open floor plan with tons of natural light. Large kitchen with cozy breakfast nook. Huge living room. Charming stone fireplace. Deck off the living room. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Plenty of room in back yard for outdoor entertaining and hobbies, garden space & large yard.

Quiet neighborhood close to shopping, schools, parks, bus lines, and freeways. 15 minutes to downtown Seattle. Ample storage, large back patio and yard.

This is the top unit of a duplex.

Easy commute to Seattle/Bellevue Public transportation very close to home!

Terms:10 month lease: $1,700 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. $200. pays all utilities W/S/T/G/E. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 SW 116th St have any available units?
1817 SW 116th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 1817 SW 116th St have?
Some of 1817 SW 116th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 SW 116th St currently offering any rent specials?
1817 SW 116th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 SW 116th St pet-friendly?
No, 1817 SW 116th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 1817 SW 116th St offer parking?
Yes, 1817 SW 116th St offers parking.
Does 1817 SW 116th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 SW 116th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 SW 116th St have a pool?
No, 1817 SW 116th St does not have a pool.
Does 1817 SW 116th St have accessible units?
No, 1817 SW 116th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 SW 116th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 SW 116th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 SW 116th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 SW 116th St does not have units with air conditioning.
