Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw

16747 Maplewild Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

16747 Maplewild Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98166
Seacoma Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
*****AVAILABLE October 2018*********

Are you looking for a Temporary Home while in the Seattle-Burien area for a project, relocating or visiting family, discovering the Puget Sound this Winter-Spring Season?
This is a rare opportunity to lease this Beachfront, 1 Bedroom, Fully Furnished Modern apartment on Puget Sound.

Minutes to SeaTac Airport, the I5 corridor, SODO, 15 minutes to Seattle, Route 99, Hospitals, Boeing,Tukwilla, Federal Way. Close to local and Southcenter Shopping, and many dining and entertainment venues, yet private and secluded.

Wake up to the lapping sounds of the tide, and enjoy coffee on the beach deck with 180-degree views of the water.
Come home to spectacular sunsets and views of the Olympic Mountains, the ferries and other nautical traffic, and observe the local and migrating birds, sealife- whales swimming by.
Built by avid water-sport lovers this 3 level home is a kayakers dream, also paddle boarding, beach combing and long walks along the historic Indian Trail.
This cove is a hidden gem and the Private beach is for Three Tree Point residents only.
Perfect location for Outdoor lovers, bring your scuba gear Kayak or paddle-board.

New kitchen, bathroom, stainless appliances, and modern furniture.
All Utilities, and Wi-Fi , Cable included. Off Street parking for ONE vehicle.
Linens and tableware, kitchen utensils provided. All youll need is your personal items.
No indoor smoking. Laundry on premises.
10-15 minutes from Downtown Seattle and 10 minutes from Sea-Tac Airport.
For more information please call, text or email.

We rent By-the-Month, and prefer guests who will stay for 2-3 months.
Unfortunately, the property is not suitable for pets. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw have any available units?
16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw have?
Some of 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw currently offering any rent specials?
16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw is pet friendly.
Does 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw offer parking?
Yes, 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw offers parking.
Does 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw have a pool?
No, 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw does not have a pool.
Does 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw have accessible units?
No, 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw does not have units with air conditioning.
