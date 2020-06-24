16747 Maplewild Avenue Sw

Amenities

Are you looking for a Temporary Home while in the Seattle-Burien area for a project, relocating or visiting family, discovering the Puget Sound this Winter-Spring Season?

This is a rare opportunity to lease this Beachfront, 1 Bedroom, Fully Furnished Modern apartment on Puget Sound.



Minutes to SeaTac Airport, the I5 corridor, SODO, 15 minutes to Seattle, Route 99, Hospitals, Boeing,Tukwilla, Federal Way. Close to local and Southcenter Shopping, and many dining and entertainment venues, yet private and secluded.



Wake up to the lapping sounds of the tide, and enjoy coffee on the beach deck with 180-degree views of the water.

Come home to spectacular sunsets and views of the Olympic Mountains, the ferries and other nautical traffic, and observe the local and migrating birds, sealife- whales swimming by.

Built by avid water-sport lovers this 3 level home is a kayakers dream, also paddle boarding, beach combing and long walks along the historic Indian Trail.

This cove is a hidden gem and the Private beach is for Three Tree Point residents only.

Perfect location for Outdoor lovers, bring your scuba gear Kayak or paddle-board.



New kitchen, bathroom, stainless appliances, and modern furniture.

All Utilities, and Wi-Fi , Cable included. Off Street parking for ONE vehicle.

Linens and tableware, kitchen utensils provided. All youll need is your personal items.

No indoor smoking. Laundry on premises.

10-15 minutes from Downtown Seattle and 10 minutes from Sea-Tac Airport.

For more information please call, text or email.



We rent By-the-Month, and prefer guests who will stay for 2-3 months.

Unfortunately, the property is not suitable for pets. Thank you.