16420 11th Ave SW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPROVED APPLICATION- Burien/Gregory Heights remodeled rambler 2 bedroom, 1 bath w/large fenced yard. Available NOW! - APPROVED APPLICATION- Welcome home, this remodeled rambler is ready for move in. Inviting as you drive into the driveway and enjoy the yard/landscaping newly installed with a sprinkler system. Entering the home into the living room and enjoy the gas fireplace with remote. Off to the side is an office area or TV room. The dining area opens out to the BBQ patio area in the rear fenced yard area. The galley kitchen with great counter tops, and nice appliances, Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, great cabinets. Two nice sized bedrooms each hold a queen bed and other furniture nicely. Closets are good sized and 2 windows in each bedroom. Nicely remodeled bathroom with a beautiful tiled bathtub/shower combo with a great shower, new vanity! The home sits nicely so that the back yard is mostly private with lots of trees for privacy. The Tuff shed is perfect for storage. RV parking or extend the driveway parking area behind the fence in the back yard (graveled area). The home is light and bright and nicely remodeled. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591 for a private showing.



Sorry no smoking. Pets considered on a case by case basis, w/extra deposit $500.00.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell: (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE4944917)