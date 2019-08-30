15802 12th Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Lake Burien 2BD/1BA House! - Great 2 bed/1 bath home near Lake Burien! Lovely home boasts warm paint colors and hardwood floors. Kitchen has tons of storage space and open dining room. Spacious living room with picture window. Huge fully fenced backyard and entertainment deck. Garage parking and room for additional/RV parking in driveway. Convenient location near Lake Burien, shops, parks, and minutes to downtown Seattle.

To view all our qualifications go to: urbankey.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5507602)