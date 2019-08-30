All apartments in Burien
Find more places like 15802 12th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
15802 12th Ave SW
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

15802 12th Ave SW

15802 12th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burien
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15802 12th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98166
Burien Lake View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Lake Burien 2BD/1BA House! - Great 2 bed/1 bath home near Lake Burien! Lovely home boasts warm paint colors and hardwood floors. Kitchen has tons of storage space and open dining room. Spacious living room with picture window. Huge fully fenced backyard and entertainment deck. Garage parking and room for additional/RV parking in driveway. Convenient location near Lake Burien, shops, parks, and minutes to downtown Seattle.
To view all our qualifications go to: urbankey.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15802 12th Ave SW have any available units?
15802 12th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 15802 12th Ave SW have?
Some of 15802 12th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15802 12th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
15802 12th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15802 12th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 15802 12th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 15802 12th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 15802 12th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 15802 12th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15802 12th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15802 12th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 15802 12th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 15802 12th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 15802 12th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 15802 12th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15802 12th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 15802 12th Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 15802 12th Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana
15800 4th Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St
Burien, WA 98166
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr
Burien, WA 98148
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest
Burien, WA 98166

Similar Pages

Burien 1 BedroomsBurien 2 Bedrooms
Burien Apartments with ParkingBurien Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Burien Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA
North Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Riverton Boulevard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College