13227 10th Ave S

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Spacious Home - Absolutely beautiful home located in Burien community. Providing plenty of space in a family neighborhood. This nice stylish home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. The main living space has hardwood floors, cozy warm fireplace, plenty of light , and a complete kitchen with modern appliances, stylish countertops, and custom cabinetry, also washer and dryer.



This 1520sq. ft. home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a additional bonus room that would be perfect for an office. Bedrooms are located on the main floor and lower floor which include a large closet. This home also offers an enormous fully fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining guests, and a large space for gardening.



This is an awesome location just minutes away to shopping, Filling stations, easy access to 509 freeway which connects to 405 and I 5, and 10 minutes to SeaTac airport, and close to several schools in the area.



This is a must see, the home is pet frendly. Please contact me, Angelo Nelson for viewing, (425)876-6107



