Home
/
Burien, WA
/
13227 10th Ave S
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

13227 10th Ave S

13227 10th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

13227 10th Avenue South, Burien, WA 98168
Alderwood Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Spacious Home - Absolutely beautiful home located in Burien community. Providing plenty of space in a family neighborhood. This nice stylish home offers a warm and welcoming presence upon entry. The main living space has hardwood floors, cozy warm fireplace, plenty of light , and a complete kitchen with modern appliances, stylish countertops, and custom cabinetry, also washer and dryer.

This 1520sq. ft. home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a additional bonus room that would be perfect for an office. Bedrooms are located on the main floor and lower floor which include a large closet. This home also offers an enormous fully fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining guests, and a large space for gardening.

This is an awesome location just minutes away to shopping, Filling stations, easy access to 509 freeway which connects to 405 and I 5, and 10 minutes to SeaTac airport, and close to several schools in the area.

This is a must see, the home is pet frendly. Please contact me, Angelo Nelson for viewing, (425)876-6107

(RLNE4466608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13227 10th Ave S have any available units?
13227 10th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 13227 10th Ave S have?
Some of 13227 10th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13227 10th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
13227 10th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13227 10th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 13227 10th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 13227 10th Ave S offer parking?
No, 13227 10th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 13227 10th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13227 10th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13227 10th Ave S have a pool?
No, 13227 10th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 13227 10th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 13227 10th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 13227 10th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 13227 10th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13227 10th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 13227 10th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

