12628 Shorewood Dr SW

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Shorewood on the Sound - Welcome to your beach house, just a block away from the ocean.

Recently remodeled Shorewood-on-the-Sound view home with an open floor plan, natural oak hardwood flooring and radiant heat on the upper level. On demand heaters on lower level.

Start your day on the large deck on the front of the home savoring the ocean view. Throw dinner parties and barbeques on the back deck and patio amidst the joyful colors of the garden. Natural gas fitting in place and ready for your grill.

Front deck has a big electric awning and motorized shades that do not obstruct the gorgeous Sound and Olympic Mt. views and protect your art and rugs from the bright light reflecting off the ocean surface. Private beach access.

The living room features a stunning marble fireplace, floor to ceiling built-in bookcases, exposed beams, a spacious dining area and newer kitchen.

Downstairs offers family room, 2 bedrooms, laundry and garage.

3 Bedroom

2.5 Bath

2445 square feet

Open concept

Living room

Dining room

Kitchen

Family room

BBQ area

2-car garage



Sound and Olympic views

Marble fireplace

Built-in bookcases

Ceiling fans

Hardwood floors

New Carpet

Landscaping included



School District:

Elementary: Hazel Valley

Middle School: Sylvester

High School: Highline



$3300.00 /month

$3300.00 Security Deposit (refundable)

$ 400.00 Cleaning Fee (non-refundable)

Lawncare included, Watering required Tenant responsible for all utilites



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

Office: 253-630-0123

Agent: Susan Willadsen

Cell: 206-271-9622



www.rentalrain.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4933601)