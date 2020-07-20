12628 Shorewood Dr SW

All apartments in Burien
Location

12628 Shorewood Drive Southwest, Burien, WA 98146
Salmon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Shorewood on the Sound - Welcome to your beach house, just a block away from the ocean.
Recently remodeled Shorewood-on-the-Sound view home with an open floor plan, natural oak hardwood flooring and radiant heat on the upper level. On demand heaters on lower level.
Start your day on the large deck on the front of the home savoring the ocean view. Throw dinner parties and barbeques on the back deck and patio amidst the joyful colors of the garden. Natural gas fitting in place and ready for your grill.
Front deck has a big electric awning and motorized shades that do not obstruct the gorgeous Sound and Olympic Mt. views and protect your art and rugs from the bright light reflecting off the ocean surface. Private beach access.
The living room features a stunning marble fireplace, floor to ceiling built-in bookcases, exposed beams, a spacious dining area and newer kitchen.
Downstairs offers family room, 2 bedrooms, laundry and garage.
*Ask Agent on Criteria requirements

3 Bedroom
2.5 Bath
2445 square feet
Open concept
Living room
Dining room
Kitchen
Family room
BBQ area
2-car garage

Sound and Olympic views
Marble fireplace
Built-in bookcases
Ceiling fans
Hardwood floors
New Carpet
Landscaping included

School District:
Elementary: Hazel Valley
Middle School: Sylvester
High School: Highline

$3300.00 /month
$3300.00 Security Deposit (refundable)
$ 400.00 Cleaning Fee (non-refundable)
Lawncare included, Watering required Tenant responsible for all utilites

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
Office: 253-630-0123
Agent: Susan Willadsen
Cell: 206-271-9622

www.rentalrain.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4933601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

