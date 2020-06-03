All apartments in Burien
124 SW 154th St Unit #204
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

124 SW 154th St Unit #204

124 Southwest 154th Street · (206) 932-1090
Location

124 Southwest 154th Street, Burien, WA 98166
Burien Lake View

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 591 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
lobby
1BR/1BA Andrew House Condo Available! - The Andrew House Condominiums is a 16-unit complex with a fitness room, lobby entrance, and security gate access all providing easy access to the bus lines, shopping, and restaurants. We are now pleased to offer a fantastic 2nd floor 1BR/1BA unit with all black kitchen appliances including a M/W and D/W with plenty of storage space. A fireplace is nested comfortably in your spacious living room and your bedroom has great closet space plus a stack-able W/D is hidden in nearby closet. One parking stall is included too! Sorry no pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4738394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 have any available units?
124 SW 154th St Unit #204 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 have?
Some of 124 SW 154th St Unit #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 currently offering any rent specials?
124 SW 154th St Unit #204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 is pet friendly.
Does 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 offer parking?
Yes, 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 does offer parking.
Does 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 have a pool?
No, 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 does not have a pool.
Does 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 have accessible units?
No, 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 SW 154th St Unit #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
