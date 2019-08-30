All apartments in Burien
11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3

11807 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

11807 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, Burien, WA 98146
Salmon Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
City's Edge Apartments - Property Id: 98066

City's Edge is a gated community located on Ambaum Boulevard and is conveniently close to shopping centers, SEATAC Airport, Downtown Seattle, parks, etc. We are surrounded by the beautiful trees in Salmon Creek. City's Edge community is a great place for single tenants and families. We are pet friendly as well! (Breed restrictions apply). This property was established in 1994 and remains a great place for those who like privacy but enjoy being close to the city. We have included assigned parking, nightly security patrols and an on-site manager to assist with any questions.

Application Fee: $40 (per adult)
Utilities (water/sewer/garbage): $80
Pet Deposit: $300 (maximum of 2)
Pet Fee: $100 (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $35 per pet
Renter's Insurance required
Attached garage access

Rent Special: Free one month's full rent (UAC) if move in by 05/15/2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98066
Property Id 98066

(RLNE5741736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 have any available units?
11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 have?
Some of 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 currently offering any rent specials?
11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 is pet friendly.
Does 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 offer parking?
Yes, 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 offers parking.
Does 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 have a pool?
No, 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 does not have a pool.
Does 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 have accessible units?
No, 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

