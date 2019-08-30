11807 Ambaum Blvd SW 3

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

City's Edge Apartments - Property Id: 98066



City's Edge is a gated community located on Ambaum Boulevard and is conveniently close to shopping centers, SEATAC Airport, Downtown Seattle, parks, etc. We are surrounded by the beautiful trees in Salmon Creek. City's Edge community is a great place for single tenants and families. We are pet friendly as well! (Breed restrictions apply). This property was established in 1994 and remains a great place for those who like privacy but enjoy being close to the city. We have included assigned parking, nightly security patrols and an on-site manager to assist with any questions.



Application Fee: $40 (per adult)

Utilities (water/sewer/garbage): $80

Pet Deposit: $300 (maximum of 2)

Pet Fee: $100 (non-refundable)

Pet Rent: $35 per pet

Renter's Insurance required

Attached garage access



Rent Special: Free one month's full rent (UAC) if move in by 05/15/2020.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98066

Property Id 98066



(RLNE5741736)