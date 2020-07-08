7918 S Lakeridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Mother in Law apartment w Lake Washington View - Property Id: 270354



Daylight apartment with own private entrance with living room and bedroom with views of Lake Washington. Working fireplace , full kitchen with dishwasher. New stove flooring and painting. Beautiful gardens with availability to share vegetable garden. Lots of flowers herbs and fruit on property could be shared. Smnall dog or cat okay. Shared washer dryer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270354

Property Id 270354



(RLNE5740880)