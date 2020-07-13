/
pet friendly apartments
480 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
Easy access to the I-5 and SeaTac Airport. Units feature hardwood and carpet flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Fireplace and laundry facilities in each unit. Carport, guest parking and 24-hour gym.
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
12010 78th Ave S
12010 78th Avenue South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
810 sqft
$2,000 / 2br – 810 sq. ft - Charming BR ~ Spacious Rambler Style (Seattle) 12010 78th Avenue South Seattle, WA 98178 $2,000 per month (includes water/sewer/landscape-maintenance) Available: Immediately 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom 810 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Earlington Hill
81 sw 2nd street APT 1
81 Southwest 2nd Street, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Unit APT 1 Available 08/01/20 Townhouse Style Apt - Property Id: 306239 August 1st, big and spacious two-level townhouse style apartment! Entrance at both levels.
Earlington Hill
301 NW 6th ST
301 Northwest 6th Street, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1296 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Rambler. Available July 1st! - Welcome to this charming rambler, 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath, kitchen, dining, living and utility room, this place is bigger than it looks! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.
Tukwila Hill
15140 65TH AVE S 201
15140 65th Avenue South, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDO 1000 SQFT - Property Id: 306288 BEAUTIFUL LARGE 2 BEDROOM CONDO! SECURITY BUILDING /PATIO /FREE RESERVED PARKING/POOL/W/D IN BUILDING/WE PAY WATER/SEWERAGE/GARBAGE/.THIS CONDO IS IN THE HUB OF ALL FREEWAYS I-5,405.167.
Results within 5 miles of Bryn Mawr-Skyway
South Lake Washington
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,563
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1148 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking and 24-hour gym. Near to Valley Freeway and local bus lines.
Shorewood
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,428
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Kennydale
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,065
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Downtown Newcastle
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include EV charging stations, garage parking and a rooftop deck and lounge. The pet-friendly apartments have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Just a short drive from Hazelwood Park and the Lake Sammamish Center.
Columbia City
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Newport Crossing
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1223 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Downtown Renton
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,656
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Brighton
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,252
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Newport
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,499
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
Columbia City
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,716
686 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
