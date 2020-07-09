All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D

924 Shorewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

924 Shorewood Drive, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated condo offers fantastic views of Oyster Bay. Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit has new Bamboo flooring throughout the main living areas. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and updated countertops. Beautiful, unobstructed view of Oyster Bay. Two assigned parking spaces, one covered. Condo association provides several amenities, including swimming pool, and dock. With easy access to highway and public transportation, the naval shipyard and military bases are a trouble-free commute. Water, sewer and garbage are included with rent. One small pet may be possible with approval and additional security deposit.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D have any available units?
924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D have?
Some of 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D currently offering any rent specials?
924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D is pet friendly.
Does 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D offer parking?
Yes, 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D offers parking.
Does 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D have a pool?
Yes, 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D has a pool.
Does 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D have accessible units?
No, 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 Shorewood Drive Unit: D does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College