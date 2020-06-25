All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:33 PM

7016 Osprey Circle

7016 Osprey Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7016 Osprey Circle, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Scenic views of the Olympic Mountain Range and community dock access to Kitsap Lake make this large 4-bedroom home in West Bremerton's Dockside neighborhood a must-see! The entry flows into the formal living and dining rooms or the kitchen and cozy family room. Great for entertaining, this home's spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an eat-in style dining space. Second story deck off the dining area with backyard access. Sizable family room with wood-burning fireplace connects to the .75 bath with laundry hookups, and garage. All 4-bedrooms and 2-full baths are upstairs. The master features an en suite 5-piece bath with soaking tub, double sinks and water closet. This is a no pet home. Within minutes of Kitsap Lake Park and convenient to freeways, this lovely home won't last long!

Give us a call or use this link to schedule a viewing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1213021?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7016 Osprey Circle have any available units?
7016 Osprey Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 7016 Osprey Circle have?
Some of 7016 Osprey Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7016 Osprey Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7016 Osprey Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7016 Osprey Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7016 Osprey Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 7016 Osprey Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7016 Osprey Circle offers parking.
Does 7016 Osprey Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7016 Osprey Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7016 Osprey Circle have a pool?
No, 7016 Osprey Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7016 Osprey Circle have accessible units?
No, 7016 Osprey Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7016 Osprey Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7016 Osprey Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7016 Osprey Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7016 Osprey Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
