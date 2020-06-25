7016 Osprey Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Scenic views of the Olympic Mountain Range and community dock access to Kitsap Lake make this large 4-bedroom home in West Bremerton's Dockside neighborhood a must-see! The entry flows into the formal living and dining rooms or the kitchen and cozy family room. Great for entertaining, this home's spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an eat-in style dining space. Second story deck off the dining area with backyard access. Sizable family room with wood-burning fireplace connects to the .75 bath with laundry hookups, and garage. All 4-bedrooms and 2-full baths are upstairs. The master features an en suite 5-piece bath with soaking tub, double sinks and water closet. This is a no pet home. Within minutes of Kitsap Lake Park and convenient to freeways, this lovely home won't last long!



Give us a call or use this link to schedule a viewing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1213021?source=marketing



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.