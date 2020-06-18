Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

649 Times Ave Available 04/10/19 - A West side gem! This house has it all, great parking, beautiful views of the city, and arched door ways!



Coming in from the front door you enter into the front living room area, with a big window that looks out over the city, and a gas fireplace to help save on heating bills, and to add that special "comfy & cozy" home feeling. Also,a spacious kitchen equipped with a new electric range oven, all other kitchen essential's, and enough space for a dining room table for those family gatherings. There are 2 nice sized bedrooms as well as a bathroom that finishes off the main floor. Downstairs you will find the other 2 carpeted bedrooms, one more spacious than the other, with beautiful inset lights, and a 1.75 bathroom. The bathroom was a new addition and is beautiful. There is a single car garage, a carport and off street as well as on street parking!! What more could you ask for? This home will not last long! All Utilities are separate. Pets are negotiable.



If you would like to schedule a viewing please call the Office at 360-698-3829.



(RLNE3874430)