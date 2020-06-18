All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 649 Times Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
649 Times Ave
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

649 Times Ave

649 Times Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

649 Times Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
649 Times Ave Available 04/10/19 - A West side gem! This house has it all, great parking, beautiful views of the city, and arched door ways!

Coming in from the front door you enter into the front living room area, with a big window that looks out over the city, and a gas fireplace to help save on heating bills, and to add that special "comfy & cozy" home feeling. Also,a spacious kitchen equipped with a new electric range oven, all other kitchen essential's, and enough space for a dining room table for those family gatherings. There are 2 nice sized bedrooms as well as a bathroom that finishes off the main floor. Downstairs you will find the other 2 carpeted bedrooms, one more spacious than the other, with beautiful inset lights, and a 1.75 bathroom. The bathroom was a new addition and is beautiful. There is a single car garage, a carport and off street as well as on street parking!! What more could you ask for? This home will not last long! All Utilities are separate. Pets are negotiable.

If you would like to schedule a viewing please call the Office at 360-698-3829.

(RLNE3874430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Times Ave have any available units?
649 Times Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 649 Times Ave have?
Some of 649 Times Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Times Ave currently offering any rent specials?
649 Times Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Times Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 649 Times Ave is pet friendly.
Does 649 Times Ave offer parking?
Yes, 649 Times Ave offers parking.
Does 649 Times Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 Times Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Times Ave have a pool?
No, 649 Times Ave does not have a pool.
Does 649 Times Ave have accessible units?
No, 649 Times Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Times Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 Times Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 649 Times Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 649 Times Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College