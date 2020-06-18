Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

613 Wilbert Ave. Available 09/23/19 Updated 2 Bedroom in Bremerton - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit is conveniently located near Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, schools, Bremerton ferry and shopping. Newer windows, laminate flooring and nice size bedrooms with lots of storage space. Kitchen with peninsula opens to living room. Private deck off the living room overlooks shared backyard. Washer and dryer included in bathroom area. Large shared parking area and private storage shed in front of building.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do Not look around the property.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/975112?source=marketing



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



No Pets Allowed



