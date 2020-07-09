All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:59 AM

5316 Harbor Ridge

5316 Harbor Ridge · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

5316 Harbor Ridge, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath home on cul-du-sac with easy access to PSNS and Highway 303 to Bangor Base. Bright and cheerful, this split level home offers views of Ostrich Bay and Dyes Inlet that can be enjoyed from the built-in window seat in the living room. Gorgeous kitchen featuring gas range, opens up to living and dining areas. Tuscan color scheme throughout with new paint and carpet in bedrooms. All bedrooms are upstairs, the master bedroom suite offers a large secluded deck. Lower level has spacious family room with built-in storage cabinetry and gas fireplace. Half bath, laundry area and generous closet space off of the family room. Recently refinished hardwood flooring in living room. 2 car garage includes work bench with several cabinets and shelving for storage. Regular yard maintenance services will be included and provided by owner.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 Harbor Ridge have any available units?
5316 Harbor Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 5316 Harbor Ridge have?
Some of 5316 Harbor Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 Harbor Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
5316 Harbor Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 Harbor Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 5316 Harbor Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 5316 Harbor Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 5316 Harbor Ridge offers parking.
Does 5316 Harbor Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5316 Harbor Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 Harbor Ridge have a pool?
No, 5316 Harbor Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 5316 Harbor Ridge have accessible units?
No, 5316 Harbor Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 Harbor Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 5316 Harbor Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5316 Harbor Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 5316 Harbor Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
