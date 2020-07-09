5316 Harbor Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath home on cul-du-sac with easy access to PSNS and Highway 303 to Bangor Base. Bright and cheerful, this split level home offers views of Ostrich Bay and Dyes Inlet that can be enjoyed from the built-in window seat in the living room. Gorgeous kitchen featuring gas range, opens up to living and dining areas. Tuscan color scheme throughout with new paint and carpet in bedrooms. All bedrooms are upstairs, the master bedroom suite offers a large secluded deck. Lower level has spacious family room with built-in storage cabinetry and gas fireplace. Half bath, laundry area and generous closet space off of the family room. Recently refinished hardwood flooring in living room. 2 car garage includes work bench with several cabinets and shelving for storage. Regular yard maintenance services will be included and provided by owner.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

