400 Washington Unit 201

Experience The 400 Lifestyle with Water Views in Every Room - Where luxury and convenience meet. Walk to PSNS, Bremerton ferry, restaurants, 3 local theaters, pubs, museums and shopping. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in downtown Bremerton comes with a beautiful view of Port Washington Narrows, an open concept modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Set a couple of chairs out on your patio and take in the tranquil beauty of the Sound. Amenities are the spice of life so take advantage of the stackable washer & dryer, access to a community room, library, theater and a workout room for residents. Need a place to host work events? Like to throw a good party? Well look no further than the reservable community room where you can enjoy modern finishes, TV, kitchen, and large, comfortable sitting chairs. A private off street, secure parking garage with one parking space and one storage locker. You'll have the benefit of being steps away from the bus line, a five minute walk to coffee and local eateries, and a jaunt from Bremerton Boardwalk. Enjoy the soothing sounds of the water as you walk along the marina and in July, don't miss the spectacular views of the Bremerton Bridge Blast! We're excited to show you this Bremerton beauty so call or email today before it's gone.



If you qualify, please email jenn@reidpm.com or leave a voice mail at (360) 308-2248 for more information. (CN)



Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



No Pets Allowed



