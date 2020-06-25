All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 400 Washington Unit 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
400 Washington Unit 201
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

400 Washington Unit 201

400 Washington Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

400 Washington Ave, Bremerton, WA 98337
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
media room
Experience The 400 Lifestyle with Water Views in Every Room - Where luxury and convenience meet. Walk to PSNS, Bremerton ferry, restaurants, 3 local theaters, pubs, museums and shopping. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in downtown Bremerton comes with a beautiful view of Port Washington Narrows, an open concept modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Set a couple of chairs out on your patio and take in the tranquil beauty of the Sound. Amenities are the spice of life so take advantage of the stackable washer & dryer, access to a community room, library, theater and a workout room for residents. Need a place to host work events? Like to throw a good party? Well look no further than the reservable community room where you can enjoy modern finishes, TV, kitchen, and large, comfortable sitting chairs. A private off street, secure parking garage with one parking space and one storage locker. You'll have the benefit of being steps away from the bus line, a five minute walk to coffee and local eateries, and a jaunt from Bremerton Boardwalk. Enjoy the soothing sounds of the water as you walk along the marina and in July, don't miss the spectacular views of the Bremerton Bridge Blast! We're excited to show you this Bremerton beauty so call or email today before it's gone.

If you qualify, please email jenn@reidpm.com or leave a voice mail at (360) 308-2248 for more information. (CN)

Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3963242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Washington Unit 201 have any available units?
400 Washington Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 400 Washington Unit 201 have?
Some of 400 Washington Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Washington Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Washington Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Washington Unit 201 pet-friendly?
No, 400 Washington Unit 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 400 Washington Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 400 Washington Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 400 Washington Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Washington Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Washington Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 400 Washington Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 400 Washington Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 400 Washington Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Washington Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Washington Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Washington Unit 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Washington Unit 201 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College