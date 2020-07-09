All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

320 Willow St

320 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

320 Willow Street, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bed 1 Bath Duplex Conveniently Located Near Water Front Park! - With plenty of natural light, this 1 bed 1 bath duplex is conveniently located in the heart of Bremerton! Ideally located for easy and quick access to everything you need; 9 minutes to PSNS, and 5 minutes to Olympic Collage. You are also around the corner from the Bremerton Ferry Terminal and Harrison Hospital; not to mention, super close to the water-front park, baseball fields, and beach-access galore!
The duplex sits at the end of a off set street with gravel parking on the side, and a private entryway. As you enter the home, you are first greeted by a mud room style utility area where the full size waster and dryer are located. Washer and dryer are not owner supplied appliances; they can be left in the property for tenants to use, but will not be repaired or replaced if they break down.They can however be removed. A second door leads you inside where you have beautiful laminate flooring in the living room, and a warm, inviting kitchen space featuring lots of natural light. A lovely sliding glass door off the living room allows access to a small patio and small backyard. Down the hall is a nicely updated bathroom and a huge bedroom. Tons of storage, central gas heat; $25.00 Utilities Fee covers your water & sewer and tenant pays all other utilities.
Cats & Dog's under 50 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.
*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE4744782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Willow St have any available units?
320 Willow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 320 Willow St have?
Some of 320 Willow St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Willow St currently offering any rent specials?
320 Willow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Willow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Willow St is pet friendly.
Does 320 Willow St offer parking?
Yes, 320 Willow St offers parking.
Does 320 Willow St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Willow St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Willow St have a pool?
No, 320 Willow St does not have a pool.
Does 320 Willow St have accessible units?
No, 320 Willow St does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Willow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Willow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Willow St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 Willow St has units with air conditioning.
