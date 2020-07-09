320 Willow St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bed 1 Bath Duplex Conveniently Located Near Water Front Park! - With plenty of natural light, this 1 bed 1 bath duplex is conveniently located in the heart of Bremerton! Ideally located for easy and quick access to everything you need; 9 minutes to PSNS, and 5 minutes to Olympic Collage. You are also around the corner from the Bremerton Ferry Terminal and Harrison Hospital; not to mention, super close to the water-front park, baseball fields, and beach-access galore!

The duplex sits at the end of a off set street with gravel parking on the side, and a private entryway. As you enter the home, you are first greeted by a mud room style utility area where the full size waster and dryer are located. Washer and dryer are not owner supplied appliances; they can be left in the property for tenants to use, but will not be repaired or replaced if they break down.They can however be removed. A second door leads you inside where you have beautiful laminate flooring in the living room, and a warm, inviting kitchen space featuring lots of natural light. A lovely sliding glass door off the living room allows access to a small patio and small backyard. Down the hall is a nicely updated bathroom and a huge bedroom. Tons of storage, central gas heat; $25.00 Utilities Fee covers your water & sewer and tenant pays all other utilities.

Cats & Dog's under 50 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Check out all our available rentals at www.lighthouse-cove.com



(RLNE4744782)