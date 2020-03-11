313 B East 30th St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice duplex in central location! - This spacious 2BR/1BA duplex in E Bremerton is a great place to live and won't last long so don't wait!

Large living room,and dining room with hardwood floors, galley kitchen with all appliances, two good sized bedrooms, plus a full bath. Washer and dryer hookups in a large utility room with room for storage.Large, partly fenced, backyard.

$50.00 monthly utility fee which covers water/sewer/garbage.

Electric zone heat.

Pets negotiable with deposit and monthly admin fee.



Check out our website at www.lcpmwa.com for a listing of all our available rentals and to schedule a viewing!



(RLNE3198590)