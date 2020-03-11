All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 313 B East 30th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
313 B East 30th St
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

313 B East 30th St

313 E 30th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

313 E 30th St, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice duplex in central location! - This spacious 2BR/1BA duplex in E Bremerton is a great place to live and won't last long so don't wait!
Large living room,and dining room with hardwood floors, galley kitchen with all appliances, two good sized bedrooms, plus a full bath. Washer and dryer hookups in a large utility room with room for storage.Large, partly fenced, backyard.
$50.00 monthly utility fee which covers water/sewer/garbage.
Electric zone heat.
Pets negotiable with deposit and monthly admin fee.

Check out our website at www.lcpmwa.com for a listing of all our available rentals and to schedule a viewing!

(RLNE3198590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 B East 30th St have any available units?
313 B East 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 313 B East 30th St have?
Some of 313 B East 30th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 B East 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
313 B East 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 B East 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 B East 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 313 B East 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 313 B East 30th St offers parking.
Does 313 B East 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 B East 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 B East 30th St have a pool?
No, 313 B East 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 313 B East 30th St have accessible units?
No, 313 B East 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 313 B East 30th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 B East 30th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 B East 30th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 B East 30th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College