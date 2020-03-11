313 B East 30th St

Amenities
Nice duplex in central location! - This spacious 2BR/1BA duplex in E Bremerton is a great place to live and won't last long so don't wait!
Large living room,and dining room with hardwood floors, galley kitchen with all appliances, two good sized bedrooms, plus a full bath. Washer and dryer hookups in a large utility room with room for storage.Large, partly fenced, backyard.
$50.00 monthly utility fee which covers water/sewer/garbage.
Electric zone heat.
Pets negotiable with deposit and monthly admin fee.
