312 Sugar Pine Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

312 Sugar Pine Dr

312 Sugar Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

312 Sugar Pine Drive, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with laminate flooring in desirable community. Oversize garage w/shop & pull down storage. Covered porch in front, fully fenced yard, washer/dryer in large laundry room w/deep sink. French doors to large family room which could be used as bedroom or office, beautiful wall length fireplace. Large back yard with patio, storage shed for yard tools. Smart thermometer you can control from your phone, Alexa. Close to PSNS & shopping. Minutes to membership only pool and sports court. CK schools. Small dog negotiable. No cats please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Sugar Pine Dr have any available units?
312 Sugar Pine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 312 Sugar Pine Dr have?
Some of 312 Sugar Pine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Sugar Pine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
312 Sugar Pine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Sugar Pine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Sugar Pine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 312 Sugar Pine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 312 Sugar Pine Dr offers parking.
Does 312 Sugar Pine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 Sugar Pine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Sugar Pine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 312 Sugar Pine Dr has a pool.
Does 312 Sugar Pine Dr have accessible units?
No, 312 Sugar Pine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Sugar Pine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Sugar Pine Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Sugar Pine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Sugar Pine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
