312 Sugar Pine Dr

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with laminate flooring in desirable community. Oversize garage w/shop & pull down storage. Covered porch in front, fully fenced yard, washer/dryer in large laundry room w/deep sink. French doors to large family room which could be used as bedroom or office, beautiful wall length fireplace. Large back yard with patio, storage shed for yard tools. Smart thermometer you can control from your phone, Alexa. Close to PSNS & shopping. Minutes to membership only pool and sports court. CK schools. Small dog negotiable. No cats please.