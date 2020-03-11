Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

3103 15th Street Available 11/07/19 Older home close to PSNS with off Street parking and storage shed. - Unique older home offering 2 beds 2 baths. Large main bedroom with soaring vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, sliding glass doors to the exterior, cedar lined walk-in closet and on suite bathroom with soaking tub bathroom. Washer / Dryer hookups inside home, in hallway closet area., Kitchen / dining room combo, 1 car carport with attached large exterior storage. Home is located across the street from a small park. On bus-line, and close commute to PSNS. Will need an appointment to view Tenant will be in home until end of October. No pets please. Deposit is the same as the rent. (MT, CN)

*Reid Property Management Does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.*



(RLNE5225112)