302 N Cambrian Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Story With Basement Updated 5 Bedroom Home! - This newly remodeled 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath house has a partially finished basement with utility room, washer and dryer hookups, family room, pantry and a bonus room that can be used as an office or guest room. Newer flooring, paint, and appliances throughout. Minutes to the ferry, shipyard, shopping, and parks.

No smoking. Pets negotiable with an additional deposit and requires

pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com



Tenant screening and credit check required.

We do not allow "reusable screening reports."

Move in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.



