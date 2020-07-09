All apartments in Bremerton
302 N Cambrian Ave
302 N Cambrian Ave

302 Cambrian Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

302 Cambrian Avenue North, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Story With Basement Updated 5 Bedroom Home! - This newly remodeled 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath house has a partially finished basement with utility room, washer and dryer hookups, family room, pantry and a bonus room that can be used as an office or guest room. Newer flooring, paint, and appliances throughout. Minutes to the ferry, shipyard, shopping, and parks.
No smoking. Pets negotiable with an additional deposit and requires
pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com

Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
Move in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.

Visit our website and view our screening criteria, apply online or to view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.
Click on Rental Search.

(RLNE3958951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 N Cambrian Ave have any available units?
302 N Cambrian Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 302 N Cambrian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
302 N Cambrian Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 N Cambrian Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 N Cambrian Ave is pet friendly.
Does 302 N Cambrian Ave offer parking?
No, 302 N Cambrian Ave does not offer parking.
Does 302 N Cambrian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 N Cambrian Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 N Cambrian Ave have a pool?
No, 302 N Cambrian Ave does not have a pool.
Does 302 N Cambrian Ave have accessible units?
No, 302 N Cambrian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 302 N Cambrian Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 N Cambrian Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 N Cambrian Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 N Cambrian Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
